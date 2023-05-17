New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been out with a hamstring injury since he left an April 15 game against the Minnesota Twins, and manager Aaron Boone told reporters in Toronto that Stanton is getting close to starting a rehab assignment, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The Yankees have played well as of late, currently holding a 25-19 as the offense has started to come around with Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader returning to the lineup. Giancarlo Stanton is arguably the second best hitter on the Yankees behind Aaron Judge, his return would be a huge help. While the Yankees are playing well and in a playoff spot, they are still in fourth place on the American League East, and would like to climb the standings throughout the season.

The Yankees have been dealt a lot of injuries to start the season. The returns of Judge and Harrison Bader were two of the main injuries that were hurting the lineup outside of Stanton, so the lineup is more whole right now. Stanton returning would give the Yankees a lineup that is pretty much full strength.

The starting rotation is still dealing with injuries. Luis Severino is on the verge of returning after his rehab start on Tuesday, which comes at a good time with Domingo German facing a 10-game suspension due to use of foreign substances in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays. Carlos Rodon was the biggest addition of the offseason, and is attempting to ramp up after receiving a cortisone shot for his back. Frankie Montas received shoulder surgery as well.

The return of Stanton along with Luis Severino in the near future would be huge, and hopefully Carlos Rodon not too far away as well.