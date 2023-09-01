Staring down their first losing season since 1995, the New York Yankees appear poised to make some important changes this offseason. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday at the team's minor league complex in Tampa, Fla, saying that the team will be bringing in an outside company to “take a look at the analytics side” of the club, per Mark Didtler.

“We’re going to take a very deep dive into everything we’re doing. We’re looking to bring in possibly an outside company to really take a look at the analytics side of what we do. Baseball operations in general. We’re going to have some very frank conversions with each other. This year was obviously unacceptable.”

Steinbrenner said that the team will also be looking at their baseball operations department in general, and the conversations will be “very frank.”

The Yankees owner had indicated back in June that he would be asking “tough questions” if the club missed the playoffs. Many wondered about the futures of manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, each of whom have drawn the ire of the fanbase.

Boone seemed to be on thin ice, particularly when the Yankees dipped below .500, though a recent report indicated that Steinbrenner would have to overrule Cashman for the Yankees to fire Boone, something that has never occurred with the team's managerial moves.

Cashman, who was re-signed to a four-year contract this past offseason, reportedly is safe. However, the Yankees' analytics approach, which has become a target of criticism among fans, may not be.