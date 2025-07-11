The New York Yankees have played a lot of baseball over the last century, but Thursday night in the Bronx, they delivered one of the most improbable wins in franchise history. Facing a 5-0 deficit and being no-hit by Bryan Woo through seven innings, New York somehow pulled off a dramatic 6-5 walk-off win in extra innings to sweep the Seattle Mariners.

According to OptaSTATS, the Yankees’ comeback ranks among the rarest in modern MLB history, underscoring just how improbable their rally truly was.

“The @Yankees were trailing 5-0 with no hits entering the 8th inning tonight. They came back to win, 6-5.”

Only one other team in the last 50 years, the 1977 Pirates, has ever pulled off a win after being down by five or more runs and hitless through seven innings. That stat alone elevates this game into historic win territory.

Woo was in complete control for Seattle, retiring 20 consecutive batters after issuing two early walks. He took a no-hitter into the eighth inning before Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally broke it up with a leadoff single. That sparked a chain reaction. Ben Rice singled, Austin Wells hit a sac fly, and Giancarlo Stanton launched a pinch-hit two-run homer off reliever Matt Brash to cut the deficit to 5-3.

The real drama unfolded in the ninth. Down to their final strike against All-Star closer Andres Munoz, Wells came through again with a clutch two-run single to tie the game. The Yankees had life.

In the 10th, Aaron Judge’s walk-off sacrifice fly brought home Anthony Volpe, who slid around the tag in dramatic fashion to seal the win. The victory was just New York’s second extra-inning win of the season, but easily its most meaningful. It extended the team’s win streak to four games and completed a three-game sweep of a playoff-caliber Mariners squad.

The comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. After a scorching start to the season, New York had stumbled to an 11-16 record over their last 27 games. But now, with the All-Star break looming, they’ve gained momentum and closed the gap in the AL East to just two games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays.

Thursday night’s win was more than just another tally in the standings — it felt like a potential turning point. The Yankees showed resilience, delivered in key moments, and executed when it mattered most, all hallmarks of a team with postseason aspirations. The historical parallels to the 1977 Pirates only elevate the legend of what unfolded in the Bronx.

In a long season, games like this aren’t just remembered — they redefine momentum. And for the Bronx Bombers, it may have come at the perfect time.