The New York Yankees have survived without ace Gerrit Cole, and one of the rotation’s most impressive contributors will get his day in the sun at the 2025 MidSummer Classic.

As per multiple sources, Yankees starter Carlos Rodon has been named an American League All-Star. He will replace fellow Yankees southpaw Max Fried, who will be unable to pitch due to a scheduling conflict.

Rodon has enjoyed a solid 2025 thus far. The Miami native has gone 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 89th percentile in xBA, the 95th percentile in Pitching Run Value, and the 85th percentile in K%.

The 32-year-old tweaked his approach in the offseason and diversified his pitch mix. While Rodon used to be heavily reliant on his fastball and slider, he made a concerted effort to keep opposing hitters guessing. The process began after a disastrous 2023 season, and has made a huge difference in terms of results.

“It was time to change how I pitched because fastball-slider did work out well, but the game changed,” Rodón told The Athletic in March. “That was my bread and butter. It’s hard to come off that. I understand, well, why don’t you just throw your changeup more? It’s one of those things where I do have a slider that’s really good, and why would you switch to this pitch you just started throwing? I’ve gained confidence with the changeup, and the usage will obviously go up this year.

Rodon’s season has seen peaks and valleys. His last start saw him surrender six earned runs in a Subway Series matchup with the New York Mets. But, this year’s All-Star nod also illustrates the way he’s grown as a Yankee.

In his first season with the Bombers, Rodon posted a 6.85 ERA across 64.1 innings. He was much better in 2024 as the Yankees captured the American League Pennant, and it could be argued that he is currently having his best season in the Bronx to date.

The Yankees will have to find ways to patch the back end of their starting rotation ahead of this month’s trade deadline, but an effective Rodon is a weapon that could be dangerous in October.