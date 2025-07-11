The New York Yankees were getting no-hit through seven innings on Thursday night. Despite a series win, it was looking like a sad end to their series against the Seattle Mariners. Then, Jazz Chisholm Jr broke up Bryan Woo's no-hitter, and Giancarlo Stanton hit a homer to make it 5-3. They tied the game in the ninth before winning it in the tenth. Yankees captain Aaron Judge hit a walk-off sacrifice fly and was thankful for Anthony Volpe afterward.

“We couldn't get much going against Woo, but this team has a lot of fight. I'm glad Volpe's fast,” Judge said, per ESPN.

Judge came up with the bases loaded and one out in the tenth inning. Volpe was on third after starting the inning as the Manfred Man runner on second. The Yankees' captain flew one to centerfield, right at Julio Rodriguez in centerfield. The All-Star hurled a decent throw from center, but Volpe slid around Cal Raleigh to end it.

The Yankees swept the Mariners after a dismal showing against the New York Mets and a brutal June overall. While they are still behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, this comeback was exactly what they needed.

The Yankees pushed two runs across in the ninth inning to tie the game and force extra innings. Mariners closer Andres Munoz was tipping his pitches, according to catcher Cal Raleigh, which helped Ben Rice walk and Austin Wells knock in the tying run. While the Bombers were onto Munoz's slider, they still needed to beat one of the better closers in the game.

This is the Yankees' first series win since they took two of three from the Athletics in late June. It's the first time they've swept an opponent since they took three from the Kansas City Royals from June 10-12. Next up, they host the Cubs for three games.