The New York Yankees have been looking to find a way to improve their team this season, and the trade deadline may be where they can get a player they need. As of now, they need the most help at third base and pitching, and there are some names who have been on the trade block who the Yankees can try to acquire. There is one player on the Arizona Diamondbacks who could be a candidate for them, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, and it's Eugenio Suarez.

“Suárez is an excellent first step,” Passan wrote. “His power is undeniable, a perfect fit in the middle of any lineup. He plays third base, a black hole for New York this season. The Yankees could two-birds-one-stone a deal and get Zac Gallen or Merrill Kelly from Arizona, too.

“But Suárez is the main target, because even if other third-base options exist — Nolan Arenado in St. Louis, Ryan McMahon in Colorado, Ke'Bryan Hayes in Pittsburgh — they're owed significant money and are under contract for multiple years. Suárez's expiring contract would allow the Yankees a trial run, and if he thrives in the Bronx, all they would need to bring him back is cash.”

If the Yankees wanted a cheaper option and didn't want to invest future money into someone, Suarez should be the target. Recently, general manager Brian Cashman shared his plans for the trade deadline, and it looked like he was looking to acquire a starting pitcher.

“That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's the time of the year now,” Cashman said. “Whether it's bullpen guys or starting pitchers, it's just all of it. That's the area. We have people that are capable, but I think it also needs to get some help. And if I can do so, great. But again, there's no guarantees. We're going to be fully engaged and see where it takes us. Hopefully, we can run into some opportunities that can benefit us.”

With injuries at the position, it's no surprise that acquiring a pitcher would be on the Yankees' list of needs, but getting a player like Suarez at his position is important as well.