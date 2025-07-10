The drama surrounding the New York Yankees never stops. After moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. over to third base, the Yankees designated DJ LeMahieu for assignment in a shocking move. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas will both spend time at third base moving forward, but New York is looking for an upgrade. One perfect fit is Pittsburgh Pirates star Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The Yankees are one of many teams interested in adding Hayes at the trade deadline. His performance this season is similar to what the Pirates have been all year; underwhelming. However, the sixth-year pro would be a massive boost to any contender with a hole in the hot corner. With Chisholm at second and LeMahieu off the team, New York is as desperate as anyone.

Chisholm is one of three Yankees All-Stars this season, but he has not held his own defensively at third base. He is much more comfortable playing at second, where he will stay after LeMahieu's exit. While New York has been attached to Ryan McMahon and other third basemen, Hayes provides much more upside for the rest of the season.

While the Pirates have told teams that Paul Skenes is off the table, they could be active in late July. Experts around the league think that Pittsburgh could be one of the biggest sellers before the deadline. The Pirates have plenty of veterans they can offload for future assets or young players. As good as he has been throughout his career, Hayes is at the top of the list.

Here is a trade that the Yankees could offer the Pirates for Hayes before the July 31 deadline.

Yankees receive: 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pirates receive: 3B Oswald Peraza, 2B Jorbit Vivas

Why should the Yankees trade for Ke'Bryan Hayes?

Hayes is a former Gold Glove winner that many fans had their eyes on at the beginning of the season. After a promising second half in 2024, Pittsburgh was one of the teams expected to improve drastically in 2025. The reality has been far from that, leading the Pirates to fire Derek Shelton. While Skenes is the face of the team, Hayes has quietly been one of the steadiest players.

This season, Hayes' defense has been better than his production at the plate. He is the DWAR leader on Pittsburgh's roster, and it really isn't that close. If he keeps it up, he could add another Gold Glove to his trophy case. His candidacy for that award has gone under the radar because the Pirates have been that bad. Luckily for him, the team's failure has not affected him too much.

The Yankees need as much help as they can get at third base defensively. Hayes fits what they want on the market like a glove. Offensively, he leaves a lot to be desired, but New York is a team who can pick up his slack. He would hit further down in the order than in Pittsburgh, which could be just what he needs to get back on track.

One other factor pushing the Yankees towards making a trade for Hayes is his contract. New York would have Hayes under contract until at least 2029. If he produces, the club option in his contract could keep him in pinstripes for another year. His price tag is not nearly as high as it could be when compared to his peers at third base.

Having a budget option on the roster for so long gives Yankees manager Brian Cashman the flexibility he wants moving forward.

Why should the Pirates trade for Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas?

If the Pirates do decide to hold a fire sale at the deadline, it confirms that they are throwing in the towel. While wasting any year of Skenes' career is bad, bringing in players that can grow alongside him for years to come could be worth the price. Right now, Oneil Cruz is the only offensive player who is untouchable as a part of the long-term plan.

Peraza and Vivas have shown flashes with New York, but they are buried on Boone's depth chart. With LeMahieu gone, Peraza has some time to prove himself, and his Yankees teammates believe in him. The fourth-year pro has been a key backup during his career and will get the most opportunity he has ever had.

Peraza would replace Hayes immediately if this trade goes through. He is capable of giving the Pirates almost the same production as Hayes and is three years younger. The longer runway he provides Pittsburgh with makes him an enticing option. Boone has spoken highly of Peraza over the last couple years. His stamp of approval could be all the Pirates need.

Vivas, on the other hand, is one of the Yankees' best infield prospects. His numbers have not wowed New York fans so far this season, but at 24 years old, he has his entire career in front of him. He is a better fit at second base than any other spot in the infield, which frees up Nick Gonzales if the Pirates want to move him as well.

Pittsburgh has some talent when it comes to the future of their pitching staff. However, they need to bring in as much offense as they can in order to climb out of the hole they are in. Peraza and Vivas give the team what it needs in the short term, and their age and ability makes them safe bets to improve alongside the rest of the roster.