The New York Yankees have lost a key reliever for the entire year before he could even make his 2023 MLB season debut. Lou Trivino will undergo Tommy John surgery Wednesday, dealing another blow to the Yankees’ bullpen.

Lou Trivino started the regular season on the injured list because of an elbow strain that he suffered in spring training. The Yankees’ reliever suffered a setback in late April and went to New York to meet with the team doctor. A second opinion confirmed that Trivino needed Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL.

Trivino was one of New York’s most reliable bullpen arms last season. After coming over from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, Trivino had a 1.66 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

The trade has been nothing short of a disaster for New York. The Yankees acquired Trivino and starting pitcher Frankie Montas in exchange for four prospects. Montas had a 6.35 ERA for the Yankees last season and will miss most, if not all, of the 2023 campaign with shoulder surgery.

The timing of Trivino’s injury update comes less than 24 hours after the Yankees’ bullpen blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning against the Cleveland Guardians. The 3-2 loss dropped New York to 15-15 on the season. With a .500 record in MLB’s best division, the Yankees occupy last place in the AL East.

Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga had surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. Loaisiga is expected to be out until at least August.

Carlos Rodon is the most important member of New York’s pitching staff who is trying to come back from an injury. Rodon was expected to miss the first few weeks of the season with an elbow strain. The left-hander appears to have recovered from his arm injury, but a mysterious back ailment has halted his potential return.

Through all of their injuries, the Yankees have a top-1o ERA in baseball. New York’s offense ranks 23rd in runs scored.