It doesn’t look like New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will be available to play any time soon.

Rodon, who signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason, has yet to make his debut for the team this 2023 campaign. He started the year on the injured list due to a forearm muscle strain he sustained during spring training, but a persistent back discomfort has delayed his supposed return. The arm problem he had is no longer an issue at this point, though the New York franchise still can’t get him to the mound.

According to the latest updates, Rodon’s recovery has “stalled.” While he had throwing practices, he is still not feeling right. Furthermore, there is reportedly no pain in his back, but he is experiencing stiffness that has affected his movement.

“He can’t get over that final hump,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before noting that they will explore all medical options for the 30-year-old pitcher and have more doctors look at him, per team reporter Bryan Hoch.

“We’re getting as many eyes on it as we can,” Boone added.

It remains to be seen how the Yankees will proceed with Carlos Rodon’s rehab after the latest setback, though it’s possible the left-hander will be shut down for a bit again as he continues his recovery.

Sure enough, it’s an absolutely terrible news for the franchise who has high hopes for their $160 million man. Not to mention that it came at a day when another pitcher in reliever Lou Trivino has been officially ruled out for the season ahead of his Tommy John surgery.

It’s just a bad day overall for the Yankees.