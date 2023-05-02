Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

This season has been a complete disaster for the New York Yankees. Just two nights ago, the pinstripes were completely shellacked by the Texas Rangers, 15-2. It was possibly the most embarrassing loss experienced by the team this season. Things couldn’t possibly get any worse… right?

Well, it did. The Yankees seemed like they were on the brink of an epic bounce-back win against the Cleveland Guardians. Domingo German, the starting RHP for NY, was in the midst of a 2-hit shutout through 8 1/3 innings. However, manager Aaron Boone inexplicably pulled Marquez after the first out. Fans booed Boone for this decision, and they were immediately justified. Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta proceeded to blow the lead, and NY was unable to return the favor in the bottom half.

After the game, Boone explained his decision to pull Domingo German. The Yankees manager cited three reasons, an apparent drop in velocity, not wanting German to face the top of the order for the fourth time, and German’s seven homers given up during the season. Boone seemingly stood his ground in saying that was the right call, though:

“Just thought it was the right decision to do that there,” Boone said. “Obviously, it didn’t work.”

Pulling your starter deep into the game in a close contest makes sense in certain situations. Pulling your red-hot starter with two outs left isn’t one of those situations. Sometimes, it’s best to just trust your players to pull through in these situations. There were two outs remaining, after all. Pulling the plug on German’s stellar start at that point is just… confusing, to say the least.

The Yankees now drop to 15-15, dead last in the AL East. Injuries to their stars (Aaron Judge, amongst others) have hurt them this season, yes. However, they still need to find a way to pull through despite these troubles.