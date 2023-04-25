Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a strong debut in 2022, the New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for relief pitcher Lou Trivino to make his 2023 return. However, after Trivino received a troubling injury update, the Yankees look like they’ll have to wait a while longer.

Trivino felt discomfort in his pitching elbow during his last rehab appearance, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. He is headed back to New York to meet with the team doctor on Wednesday, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The relief pitcher has been out all season as he worked his way back from UCL sprain. Now suffering a setback, Trivino is looking at a longer recovery period. No timetable is set in stone as the severity of Trivino’s setback will become more clear after his doctor’s visit.

Lou Trivino came to the Yankees in the same trade that brought in Frankie Montas. He appeared in 25 games during his first year in New York, pitching to a 1.66 ERA and a 22/10 K/BB ratio. Trivino looked to have the makings of a resourceful arm in the back of the bullpen.

Prior to the Yankees, Trivino spent the first five years of his career with the Oakland Athletics. Over 260 games, he threw to a 4.04 ERA and a 277/120 K/BB ratio. After having ups and downs in Oakland, Trivino looked to be finding his stride with the Yankees.

However, that must now come to a halt. Trivino will get checked out to see how bad his elbow injury is. If he is recommended to undergo surgery, Trivino would be away from the Yankees bullpen for the foreseeable future.