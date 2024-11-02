The New York Yankees are preparing to begin their journey back to the World Series after falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 Fall Classic. Yes, the journey begins in the offseason as New York needs to address specific needs on the roster. One such need is in the bullpen.

Luke Weaver emerged as the Yankees’ closer in 2024 amid Clay Holmes’ struggles. Still, the Yankees would surely like to add an experienced reliever who can handle 9th inning duties. Adding a star to the bullpen would help the Yankees take a step forward, as the team’s relievers dealt with uncertainty at times this past season.

So who should the Yankees try to acquire? There are a number of potential candidates in both free agency and on other teams who make sense. One such player on another team could be the perfect trade target for the Yankees.

Yankees’ offseason trade target: Devin Williams

Devin Williams, a 30-year-old closer who is set to enter the final season of his contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, is a two-time All-Star. Williams has pitched to an ERA of under 2.00 in each of the past three seasons. He was limited to only 22 games pitched in 2024, but Williams still recorded a sparkling 1.25 ERA across 21.2 innings pitched.

Williams has spent his entire career in Milwaukee. However, the chances of the small market Brewers re-signing the star closer are slim. Corbin Burnes was in a similar position last offseason, and he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Williams has a club option for 2025. The Brewers will certainly pick up the option, but that does not mean the star closer will begin the ’25 campaign in Milwaukee.

Of course, Williams trade rumors will swirl throughout the offseason. He will be linked to plenty of teams so the Yankees will need to act fast if they want to acquire him. If a trade fails to come to fruition during the offseason, Williams will be a trade candidate before the 2025 MLB trade deadline barring a contract extension.

What will it require for the Yankees to acquire Williams from the Brewers, though?

Trade idea

*Prospect rankings per MLB.com.

The Yankees would only have Williams for one guaranteed season if they were to trade for him this offseason. As a result, New York may be hesitant to give up too much prospect capital. The Yankees could sign Williams to a contract extension after acquiring him, however.

Milwaukee probably will not receive top prospects such as outfielders Jasson Dominguez (Yankees No. 1 overall prospect) or Spencer Jones (Yankees No. 2). Perhaps one of the Yankees top pitching prospects Will Warren (Yankees No. 5) or Chase Hampton (Yankees No. 6) could be the starting point in trade talks. New York could include two more top 20 prospects to go along with Warren or Hampton.

Milwaukee could always use extra offense, so players such as outfielders Everson Pereira (Yankees No. 10) and Brando Mayea (Yankees No. 13) make sense as trade candidates.

Trading Warren or Hampton, Pereira and Mayea is a significant amount of prospect capital to surrender. Williams is one of the best relievers in all of baseball, though, so the Brewers will expect a respectable amount of value in return. The trade allows the Yankees to keep one of their top two pitching prospects, as well as their top position player prospects.

For Milwaukee, it gives the Brewers three prospects with potential as opposed to possibly losing Williams for almost nothing in return in free agency next offseason.

The Yankees should attempt to trade for Devin Williams before the 2025 season.