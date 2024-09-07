The New York Yankees decided to get creative with the closer role after Clay Holmes blew another save earlier this week. Reliever Luke Weaver got the first opportunity in this new ninth inning era and he made the most of his moment.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to Weaver in the final frame on Friday with the team holding a 3-0 lead over the Chicago Cubs. The nine-year veteran allowed no runs and no hits with one walk and two strikeouts, locking down the victory for New York and earning his first career save.

“I couldn't see straight. I was blacked out for the most part. I was on pure adrenaline, but it was a great time,” Weaver said of his memorable outing, via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch on X.

Yankees starter Luis Gil went six innings, allowing just one hit and holding the Cubs scoreless. The bullpen preserved the lead in the seventh and eighth before Boone gave the ball to Weaver.

“We’ll just piece it together, best we can. The thing is, we have really good pitchers down there. We’ve just got to get them in the right spots, Clay (Holmes) included. So it was a good day,” Boone said, per Bryan Hoch. The Yankees manager noted that Weaver could get more work as the team’s closer down the stretch as well.

Luke Weaver got first crack at closer duties for the Yankees

The Yankees brought Weaver back for a second season on a one-year, $2 million deal. So far in 2024 he's produced a 3.28 ERA and 0.973 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 74 innings and an ERA+ of 126.

The team finds itself without an automatic closer after Holmes blew his MLB-leading 11th save of the season on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning against Texas and turned things over to Holmes. The seven-year veteran gave up a hit and two walks to load the bases before Wyatt Langford won the game with a walk-off grand slam.

Holmes made his second career All-Star Game this season. He has a 2-5 record with a 3.27 ERA, 1.327 WHIP, 9.8 K/9 and an ERA+ of 128 in 57 appearances. Boone had remained committed to Holmes as the team’s closer after his 10th blown save. But as the Yankees remain in a tight race with the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East, the missed opportunities add up. Boone felt it was time for a change.

New York appears content to try different options at closer for the time being and could even go back to Holmes in that role at some point. The Yankees could also try moving a starter to the bullpen down the stretch.

New York was half a game behind the first-place Orioles in the division entering play Friday. The Bombers hold the top spot in the AL Wild Card standings with a five-game lead over the second-place Minnesota Twins. The Yankees are 23-20 since returning from the All-Star break and come in at number four in the most recent MLB Power Rankings.