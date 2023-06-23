New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone dropped a depressing six-word admission after the team's 10-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, per Bryan Hoch.

“An awful day at the park,” Boone said.

Not much went right for the Yankees against the Mariners. Domingo German surrendered eight earned runs (10 total runs) over 3.1 innings pitched. The offense mustered all of five hits, scoring two runs thanks to an Isiah Kiner-Falefa home run. In fact, the only real bright side in the game was Kiner-Falefa, who also pitched an inning of scoreless relief for the ball club.

Yankees' struggles continue without Aaron Judge

Anthony Rizzo recently made a comment stating that the Yankees can't make excuses just because Aaron Judge is injured. They need to find a way to get things going despite his absence. But the fact of the matter is that the Yankees are struggling without him.

Ever since taking two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers in early June, which is the same series in which Judge suffered his current injury, the Yankees have gone just 5-9.

Judge received a fairly positive injury update on Thursday, but his timetable remains uncertain. New York needs someone to step up. It seems as if almost everyone in their lineup is slumping right now, and that narrative began once Judge went down with his injury.

In the end, New York is still 41-33, but they need to start playing better soon. If not, winning the AL East division could prove to be unrealistic.