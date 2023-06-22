Aaron Judge remains on the injured list despite getting consistent updates on his status. Understandably, fans and the media want answers as to when Judge will return. Although New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't provide an exact return date, he did share another encouraging update on the reigning American League MVP, per Bryan Hoch and Chris Kirschner.

“Aaron Judge has advanced to pool/balance/strength work, Aaron Boone said. They hope he can resume throwing and possibly light hitting by the end of this week,” Hoch wrote on Twitter.

“Going slowly but I feel like real progress,” Boone said, via Kirschner.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge has been dealing with an injury ever since crashing into the right field wall at Dodger Stadium. The bullpen gate opened when Judge hit the wall, and he ended up suffering a toe injury. New York's offense has labored amid Judge's absence. Anthony Rizzo recently issued a serious message in regards to the Yankees' struggles without Judge.

“There's 30 teams in baseball right now that don't have Aaron Judge,” Rizzo said. “I don't think it's different for any other team. … I know the narrative is ‘without Judge,' but I don't think that's fair to put on him or anyone on this team.”

For now, it is unclear as to when Aaron Judge will return. He will continue working hard to get healthy as soon as possible. In the meantime, the Yankees will look to get their bats going. Although they haven't played great in recent action, New York still holds a respectable 41-33 record.