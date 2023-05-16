New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had some fans accuse him of cheating in the top of the eighth inning of the team’s win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, when he was glancing over to the right side before hitting a long home run to extend New York’s lead. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shut down the rumors of Judge possibly cheating.

“Sorry it’s boring,” Aaron Boone said, via Talkin’ Yanks.

Boone has a weekly appearance on the Talkin’ Yanks podcast. During the at-bat in question, Boone got ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes. Aaron Judge had a strike called on him that appeared to be below his knees. Judge commented after the game, saying that he was glancing over because there was still some chirping coming from the Yankees dugout after Boone’s ejection.

“A lot of chirping from our dugout which I really didn’t like in the situation where it’s a 6-0 game,” Judge said, via Talkin’ Baseball.

The Yankees ended up winning the game over the Blue Jays 7-4. The game was not the close at the time of Judge’s home run in the eighth inning, which ended up being his second home run of the game. The Yankees gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning, which made things interesting, but New York close out the win and moved to 24-19.

After struggling with injuries, the Yankees are in a playoff spot, but still sit in fourth place in the American League East due to the strength of all five teams in the division.