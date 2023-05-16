Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino is scheduled to make a rehab start on Tuesday, and if all goes well, he could be in play to return to the Yankees on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

This will be the second rehab start for Luis Severino. He pitched on May 10, and threw 3.1 innings and allowed a run on two hits and a walk. He struck out three. Tuesday’s rehab start will come with the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday.

Severino has not pitched yet this season due to a lat strain he suffered during spring training.

Severino’s return would be a big help for the Yankees, who have been dealing with the absences of Severino, Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas from the starting rotation.

Carlos Rodon was the Yankees’ biggest addition this offseason, and he has yet to pitch for the team. Jhony Brito, Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt have filled in while Rodon, Severino and Frankie Montas have been out. Even just getting Severino back would bolster the rotation.

The Yankees have started to produce offensively as of late, in part due to the returns of Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader. Giancarlo Stanton is still out due to an injury, but the offense is more whole than it has been all season. With Severino’s return seemingly coming soon, and Rodon hopefully coming back in the next month, the Yankees hope the rotation looks more like the one that was projected to be among the best in baseball before the season started.

The Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a four-game set on Tuesday, but fans will be monitoring Severino’s rehab start as well.