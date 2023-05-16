A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There is no point for Aaron Judge to cheat because the New York Yankees slugger has all the talent he needs to continue having success in the big leagues. But it’s also Judge’s incredible ability with the bat that sometimes leads some to actually believe that his success could also be a product of dirty tactics.

Take for example Monday night’s game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays in which baseball commentators sort of suggested that the reigning American League Most Valuable Player might be getting outside help while at the plate.

“You don’t wanna go throwing allegations around without knowing but…” Aaron Judge homers as the Toronto broadcast says he’s being suspicious pic.twitter.com/XWzoNrkvB4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 16, 2023

However, most of Twitter doesn’t seem to be buying that Aaron Judge is cheating. He’s just really good at baseball.

“This is a weak way to make a cheating allegation, which is what this is. Aaron Judge cheating isn’t something I think is going on. Not a crazy thought to think that Judge, is him,” Alex Zeller tweeted.

“I don’t care what opinion you have on Judge/Yankees and whether there is “cheating” within, but you put a baseball in that spot against Aaron Judge of all people, and he’s absolutely taking you 450+ feet to dead centre,” said Twitter user @RationalLeafer.

“And now because Aaron Judge decided to glance at the dugout right before hitting a moonshot, I’m gonna hear that he’s cheating for the next eternity. Sounds like a skill issue,” chimed Dillard Barnhart.

More reactions:

Trying to tap dance around saying they think Aaron Judge is cheating🙄. Please with this nonsense🤚 https://t.co/yh84KNVWOM — Goddamn Bravo (@Yuni_Kitten) May 16, 2023

I’ve always liked Dan Schullman and Buck Martinez but what I heard sounded very much like a cheating accusation with Aaron Judge.

That’s beneath you both, and it’s a ridiculous.

Be better fellows — Yankee Elder Statesman (@TomByron4) May 16, 2023

Apparently it’s cheating if you check back aaron judge cheated everyone — Ryan (@nyr329) May 16, 2023

Aaron Judge finished the game going 2-for-2 at the plate with both of his hits landing outside the park to help the Yankees earn a 7-4 victory.