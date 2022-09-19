Aaron Hicks crying about playing time should be the last straw for the Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks dropped some controversial comments that have the fan base riled up. Hicks openly complained about his lack of playing time for the Yankees during the second half of the season, indicating that his future with the team is unclear amid his abysmal campaign in 2022. Via the NY Post, Hicks acknowledged that he may be better off playing for a new team in 2023.

With Harrison Bader set to join the Yankees for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline, it’s becoming abundantly clear that Hicks’ already-reduced playing time will be decreased even further. That isn’t sitting well with the veteran outfielder, who suggested that a move away from the organization could be in his best interest.

“I expect Bader to come in and start playing every day, as he should,” Hicks said Saturday. “He got traded here to help us win. We need him to be himself to win a World Series. When I get opportunities, I’ll try to make the most of them, but it’s extremely hard when I play a game and then I’m off for three days and now there’s another outfielder out there.”

Hicks has featured in 13 games in the month of September, starting nine. He played in 17 games in August, starting 15. During both months, Hicks has been nothing short of dreadful, both offensively and defensively. He slashed a brutal .137/.224/.137 (good for a .361 OPS) in August, and followed that up with a .200 batting average in September. While he seems to think it’s his lack of playing time that’s making it difficult to snap out of his slump, it’s hard to argue that he’s even deserving of the amount of opportunity he’s currently receiving.

“I don’t know. The Yankees are gonna have to make a decision and I’ll wait for whatever happens. It’s not really my call,” Hicks said when asked if he has a future in the Bronx.

With the veteran questioning his own future with the team, it’s clear the Yankees need to move on from the struggling outfielder. The unforgiving fan base doesn’t figure to change its opinion on Hicks any time soon, and these latest crybaby comments will certainly not sit well with Yankees fans.

It’s already been difficult to justify keeping Hicks around, despite the three years and $30 million left on his contract. His latest comments should be the final straw for the Yankees, who simply cannot defend bringing back Aaron Hicks in 2023, especially when he doesn’t even want to be there.