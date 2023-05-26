Aaron Hicks’ run with the New York Yankees has officially come to an end.

The Yankees announced on Friday that they have released Hicks.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•Recalled RHP Randy Vásquez (#98) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

•Released OF Aaron Hicks. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) May 26, 2023

Plenty of Yankees fans on Twitter rejoiced at the fact that Hicks will no longer feature for the reigning American League East champions.

best of luck to Aaron Hicks on his journey 🫶🏻 I am not sure where he is going but I am glad it is not the Yankees! — Audra (@audruhhhh) May 26, 2023

Aaron Hicks is gone. The Boogeyman has left the building. https://t.co/1OPkDEPfhX — Nick Acosta (@nick__acosta) May 26, 2023

Finally Hicks is gone pic.twitter.com/FXNfPDXoak — Bori 🇵🇷🔴🇵🇷🔴✝️✝️ (@BoriTaino21) May 26, 2023

Hicks was designated for assignment by the Yankees last Saturday. He did not have much to go his way over the early stages of the 2023 season; he posted career lows across the board, from batting average (.188) to OPS+ (47). The veteran outfielder also slugged a mere one home run over 69 at-bats in his final campaign with the AL East powerhouse.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone noted last week that it was not “easy” letting Hicks know that the team elected to DFA him.

“Hard [conversation],” Boone said. “Five-plus years from my standpoint with someone. Obviously, he predates me. It’s family. You go through everything with these guys. Obviously, with Aaron, he’s had some ups and downs. He had some good seasons for us. Some playoff moments for us.

“The last few years, he’s had some struggles, some injuries. Not an easy conversation. … Maybe some level of understanding. I’m not sure if he saw it coming or didn’t see it coming. I’m sure he and I will connect down the road. Today’s conversation was fairly direct and somber. It was a difficult role for him. End of the day, I wish the best for Aaron. I think in some ways he got over the ire of fans and got through that. We’ll see what’s next for him.”

Hicks was a standout performer over the early years of his tenure with the Yankees. He put together multiple potent seasons while donning a Yankees jersey, including in the 2018 season, where he recorded a career-high in home runs (27) and also finished in 22nd place in the voting for the 2018 American League MVP Award.

The Yankees will still owe Hicks $19.57 million over the next two seasons.

Overall, the Yankees currently sit in third place in the AL East standings with a 30-22 record, and they will open up a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.