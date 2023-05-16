A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

In one of the weirdest moments in baseball Monday night, Toronto Blue Jays broadcasters Dan Shulman and Buck Martinez sounded as though they were alleging New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge of cheating when the outfielder was seen looking at the dugout just before he hit his second home run of the game.

It immediately became a huge talking point on Twitter, with most baseball fans expressing confusion more than shock over the said allegation.

Following the game, Aaron Judge shared the reason why he was looking at the dugout during that particular at-bat.

Via Talkin’ Yanks:

Aaron Judge says he was looking toward the Yankees dugout because he didn’t like how much his teammates were chirping the umpire with a 6-0 lead “I said a couple things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Aaron Judge, who had recently just returned from a trip to the injured list, finished the game 2-for-2 with both his hits leaving the park. He now has 30 career home runs against the Blue Jays, just one off the franchise record currently still owned by Jorge Posadas, who smoked 31 at the expense of Toronto during his time in Yankees pinstripes.

Judge hit his first homer of the game versus the Blue Jays in the first inning. His second came in the eighth inning to extend the Yankees’ lead to 7-0. New York closed out the night with a 7-4 victory.

On the season, Aaron Judge is slashing .274/.376/.581 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI.