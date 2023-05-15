The New York Yankees (23-19) travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (24-16) Monday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Yankees are coming off a pretty good weekend. They split a four game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Three of the four games were decided by just one run and the Yankees were able to score 24 runs in those games. New York is led by Anthony Rizzo offensively. He is batting .312 with nine home runs. Only two other players for New York are batting over .270 with over 20 games played.

The Blue Jays are 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they are coming off a really good sweep of the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. Toronto outscored Atlanta 14-7 in the three games. Toronto has four hitters batting over .310 on the season, but besides Whit Merrifield, nobody else is batting over .245. Bo Bichette leads the team with nine home runs while Matt Chapman has ripped 17 doubles to lead the MLB in that category.

These teams have played already this season. The Blue Jays took two of three from the Yankees in that series. Toronto only allowed five runs in those three games while they scored 13. The starting pitchers for game one in Toronto are Jhony Brito and Alek Manoah.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-140)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: Yes Network, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Manoah has not been great for the Blue Jays this season. He has a 1.66 WHIP, so he does allow a lot of people to get on base. New York is hitting .251 with runners on base this year, so they should be able to put a lot of pressure on Manoah in this game. Manoah also is not striking out many batters this season. He has just 32 strikeouts in 41 innings. The Blue Jays have lost four of the last five games Manoah has started, so the Yankees have a chance to steal a win Monday night.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

After a solid first two outings, Brito has been struggling. In his last 21 innings, he has given up 19 runs on 27 hits. He has gone at least five innings in just one of his last six starts. The Blue Jays hit pretty well against right-handed pitching this year. They hit .254 and 36 of their 44 home runs have come against righties. Brito has given up five home runs in his last three starts, so the Blue Jays might be able to go yard a few times in this game.

At home, the Blue Jays bat .265, which is much better than their road batting average. They are also much better in Toronto as a team. They have a record of 12-3 at home, compared to 12-13 on the road. The Blue Jays just swept a very good Braves team while playing at home, so they have a lot of momentum coming into this game.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This game could be a close one, but expect the Blue Jays to stay hot at home. Manoah does have a start against the Yankees this season and he went seven scoreless innings. Toronto should be able to cover the spread in this game.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+116), Over 9 (-122)