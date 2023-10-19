New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is an MLB superstar and very well may have his number 99 retired by the team someday. For now, Judge will have to settle for getting his college baseball number retired, however. Fresno State is reportedly retiring Judge's number 27 college baseball jersey, per Andy Martino of SNY.

Aaron Judge's Fresno State stats

Judge played at Fresno State from 2011-2013 before getting drafted. He was always a quality prospect and Judge improved throughout his time in college.

According to Baseball Almanac, Judge posted a career slash line of .345/.451/.529 at Fresno State. Oddly enough, Judge wasn't the power threat in college that everyone now knows him as. He hit just six combined home runs in 2011 and 2012. Judge found his power stroke in 2013 though, smashing 12 home runs.

It should be noted that Judge was originally drafted out of high school. The idea of immediately heading to professional baseball surely appealed to him, but Judge ultimately decided to play college ball first. It's safe to say his decision has panned out.

The Yankees ended up selecting Aaron Judge in the first-round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He was selected at the very end of the round and was overlooked by many ball clubs. Little did the Yankees know that Judge would develop into their franchise superstar down the road.

Judge with the Yankees

Judge already had no shortage of accomplishments after getting drafted. But he continued to work hard and despite not reaching MLB until 25-years old, Judge has turned into one of baseball's best players.

The Yankees endured a down season overall in 2023 but Judge continued to perform well when healthy. Injuries did limit him, however. New York is hopeful that Judge can lead the team back to the playoffs in 2024.

First, Aaron Judge will receive a tremendous honor from Fresno State, an honor that is well-deserved.