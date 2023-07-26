Barring a last-second setback, the New York Yankees plan to activate superstar outfielder Aaron Judge on Friday when they go to Baltimore to play the Orioles, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Aaron Judge has been doing rehab in Tampa this week and facing relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga, who is set to start a rehab assignment this weekend. Judge wanted to try to play in this week's games against the New York Mets, but the Yankees wanted to be more cautious, according to Sherman.

The Yankees desperately need Judge back in the lineup, the offense has struggled mightily when he injured a ligament in his toe while slamming into the wall at Dodger Stadium on June 3. The Yankees have gone 18-23 since then, and have fallen from in a wild card spot to on the outside looking in and last place in the American League East.

Manager Aaron Boone did not confirm Sherman's report, but he said he would not rule anything out, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

The Yankees should be getting help over the next couple of weeks with Judge's return along with Jonathan Loaisiga and Nestor Cortes. Indications are that the Yankees will still be buyers at the MLB Trade Deadline, despite their skid as of late.

It will be interesting to see what the team looks like in August. It will undoubtedly be a different look than the one that has struggled over the last two months. The Yankees need a late-season surge to make the postseason.