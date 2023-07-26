The New York Yankees lost to the New York Mets on Tuesday night by a final score of 9-3. The offense did not help matters, but it was SP Domingo German who struggled on the mound. The right-hander was able to complete six innings, but he surrendered six earned runs and three home runs in the defeat.

German addressed his forgettable outing after the game, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“That’s how the game can be sometimes,” German said via an interpreter. “You strike out hitters but yet you give up the runs. If you want to find something positive out of the outing, because they are not recognizing pitches and swinging, you’re getting strikeouts. Then it’s a matter of executing the pitches in key situations.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted that the “long ball hurt him (German)” in the outing. Despite giving up six runs, German seemed to have decent stuff on the mound. The results, though, were far from ideal.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yankees, Domingo German moving forward

With the exception of throwing a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics, the 2023 season has been a disappointing one for German. He owns a lackluster 4.77 ERA across 19 games started for the Yankees. German has also given up 20 home runs.

Some are questioning if Tuesday's start was German's last for the Yankees. His future will likely depend on what New York does at the MLB trade deadline. If they acquire starting pitching help German could be an option to be traded or moved to the bullpen. For now, he will likely remain in the rotation though.