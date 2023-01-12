New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge is well on his way to being the King of New York as plans are being made to give him a key to the city.

Mayor Eric Adams told 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa on Thursday that plans are underway for the city to formally recognize the Yankees slugger with a key to the City of New York.

Judge’s chase to eclipse Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record produced one of sports’ most compelling storylines in 2022, according to Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch. He hit 62 home runs last year to earn his first American League Most Valuable Player Award.

“The team is putting it together now,” Adams said on 1010 WINS. “We’re communicating with the Yankees organization. If they accept, we would love to give it to Aaron Judge. It was a historical moment.”

Judge resigned with the Yankees in December on a monster nine-year, $360 million mega-deal to remain in the Bronx for the foreseeable future.

The symbolic Key to the City was first awarded in 1702, and resembles a large skeleton key, per Hoch. It is a “beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement,” according to the city of New York’s website.

The New York Yankees last won the World Series in 2009, and the entire roster received keys to the city following the championship run. City Hall has also honored former pitcher Dwight Gooden in 2017 and the 1969 Miracle Mets in 2019.

If Aaron Judge can lead the Yanks to their first championship in over 13 years, he’ll undoubtedly earn the title of King of New York.