By Karl Rasmussen · 3 min read

The New York Yankees have had a solid offseason thus far, securing an Aaron Judge extension and the signing of Carlos Rodon. But there’s more work to be done if the Yankees want to win their first World Series title since 2009.

The starting rotation appears set in stone, and it’s one of the best and most complete group of pitchers in the league. Beyond that, however, there are some questions within the lineup, bullpen, and especially, the left field position. So, the honus is on Brian Cashman and the rest of his recently re-vamped front office to make the necessary moves in order to make the Yankees bonafide World Series contenders.

We’re going to dive into the MLB offseason moves the Yankees must still make before Spring Training gets underway. There’s plenty of time for Cashman to make some more magic happen, and fans in the Bronx will certainly be hoping he addresses the remaining questions the roster holds. Here are a few things he should address.

3. Left-Handed Reliever

Aroldis Chapman is a Yankee no longer, putting an end to a rather tumultuous tenure in the Bronx for the hard-throwing southpaw. His departure, in addition to the decision to DFA Lucas Luetge, leaves the Yankees with just one left-handed reliever for the 2023 season. That’s something that will certainly need to be addressed.

As good as Wandy Peralta was last season, the Yankees can’t rely on him as the sole lefty in the bullpen. Whether it’s on the dwindling free-agency market or via trade, there’s a clear need for a southpaw in the bullpen. And adding a lefty with playoff experience would go a long way toward the team reaching its ultimate goal of a World Series.

While the Yankees had one of the better bullpens in baseball for most of the season, injuries decimated their relief pitching throughout the year. An injury to Peralta would leave the Yankees without a lefty, so the need to add some depth in the bullpen is clear.

2. Left Fielder, preferably a lefty

The Yankees need to find an everyday left fielder, and in an ideal world, that same player would hit from the left side of the plate. The Yankees’ short porch is one of the most coveted home run zones for hitters, so finding getting another left-handed bat in a righty-heavy lineup would go a long way for this team.

With uncertainty regarding the third outfielder alongside Aaron Judge and Harrison Bader, finding a left-handed left fielder would be a quality move from the Yankees front office. The links to Bryan Reynolds figure to persist, and Max Kepler is another name that’s been floated as a potential option for the organization.

Regardless of what avenue they take, whether it be Reynolds, Kepler, or another option, the Yankees need to do something to address the position.

1. Re-join the Carlos Correa sweepstakes

With reports that the New York Mets are growing frustrated with the delay in their deal for Carlos Correa, the door has apparently re-opened for other teams. The Twins have emerged as a dark-horse landing spot for Correa, and the Yankees should seriously kick the tires on potentially bringing in Correa to solve their shortstop issues.

While the deal he was set to sign with the Giants or Mets is probably too great for the Yankees to match, it’s possible that his failed negotiations may change the demands Correa has for the 2023 season. If his price lowers or he opens his mind to another one-year deal, Correa would be a great fit for the Yankees. It’s a longshot, for sure, but if the door opens even a little bit, the Yankees have to consider trying to get back into play for Correa.