New York Yankees’ superstar Aaron Judge is rated a 99 overall in MLB The Show 23 after hitting 62 home runs and winning the MVP in 2022. Judge was asked to guess his rating by MLB The Show before he found out what it was, and his answer is the perfect demonstration of his humble mindset.

“I’d say a 94, 93,” Judge said. “I feel like the power numbers probably ticked up a little bit. I stole a couple bases last year so hopefully that kind of put me over the edge.”

Aaron Judge then remained humble after finding out that he was rated 99 overall.

“You guys are the ones with the number, because my number is 99. I get it, I get it.”

Judge is one of five players rated 99 overall, the others including: Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jacob deGrom. Meanwhile, Justin Verlander checked in just behind those players with a 98 overall rating. There were no players rated 97 overall, but Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, and Max Scherzer are all ranked at 96 overall.

For Aaron Judge, the emphasis is on winning. Nobody would have blamed him if he let ego get the best of him last year after crushing 62 homers and arguably becoming the face of MLB. However, He continued to share the glory with those close to him rather than putting himself on a pedestal.

With all of this being said, Judge had to have known he was going to be rated higher than 93 or 94 overall following his magical 2022 season. Nevertheless, his humility is admirable.

Judge will look to post jaw-dropping numbers once again while leading the Yankees to a successful 2023 campaign.