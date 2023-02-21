The USA World Baseball Classic team has stars such as Mike Trout and Mookie Betts leading the charge. However, New York Yankees’ star and arguably the face of baseball Aaron Judge is absent from the roster. Judge revealed why he turned down the 2023 WBC, per Fox Sports’ Deesha Thosar.

“It would be an honor to represent my country and play in that,” Judge told FOX Sports. “But my main goal is what I can do here in New York and what I can do to bring a championship back here. I think especially after signing a nine-year contract, for me, priorities are New York. Maybe four years down the road, hopefully I can still make the team and get an opportunity to play. But right now for me, my focus is here.”

Playing in the WBC would have been an exciting opportunity for Aaron Judge, but he’s clearly committed to winning. The Yankees have the most World Series victories in all of baseball and are hungry to win their 28th title. They haven’t won a Fall Classic since 2009 but Judge is looking to change that.

He added that as the Yankees’ captain, he wants to be in Spring Training and help the team in any way he can. Judge’s leadership cannot be denied.

The Yankees’ road to the World Series will be difficult in 2023. The Houston Astros remain at the top of the American League. Perhaps New York can take advantage of the underdog role, a role the Yankees have rarely played during their existence, and upset Houston in the postseason.