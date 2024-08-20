New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has another reason to be excited this season, and it has nothing to do with his stats. Judge's parents are the recipients of a very special honor. Patty and Wayne Judge are receiving the George and Laura Bush Little League Parents of the Year award, per the Little League organization.

The award is given to parents of baseball players, who show exemplary parenting skills and give back to the community.

“One of our most prestigious recognition awards, the George and Barbara Bush Little League Parents of the Year award is a representation of the dedicated parents that make the Little League program possible each year and we cannot think of a more deserving set of parents to receive this year’s award than Patty and Wayne Judge,” Little League President and CEO Stephen D. Keener said in a statement. “As an organization, our mission is to teach life lessons that build strong individuals and communities through the power of youth baseball and softball. Since the time Patty and Wayne became the parents to Aaron Judge, they have lived this mission out not only in their raising of him, but in the inspiring work they continue to do in communities around the world.”

Judge is the adopted son of Patty and Wayne. The Yankees slugger's parents are schoolteachers, who raised Aaron in the community of Linden, California. Judge's parents instilled in him a love for baseball from a young age. Aaron started in Little League at the age of six.

“I know I wouldn’t be a New York Yankee if it wasn’t for my mom,” Aaron Judge said in in a MLB.com interview. “The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She’s molded me into the person that I am today.”

Aaron Judge is having an excellent season for the Yankees

The Yankees are relying on Judge's bat this season to lead the team to victories. The veteran is making his case for the American League MVP award. He's slashing at a .331 batting average. Judge is also on pace to have a historic season on offense. He's smashed 44 home runs on the campaign, and batted in 111 runs with plenty of ball still left to play.

New York is keeping pace with Baltimore for first place in the American League East, due in part to this great play. The Yankees hold a 73-52 record, with a half game lead on the Orioles. New York is trying to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2023. The club had a disappointing 80 loss season in 2023, with Judge battling injuries.

The Yankees are back in action on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.