There are no superlatives left to describe Aaron Judge. The towering slugger swatted the 300th homer of his career in the New York Yankees' 10-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, becoming the fastest player to ever reach the milestone.

Judge's three-run shot to left field ballooned New York's lead to 9-2 in the eighth inning.

Former Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia gave the superstar his flowers, via his social media.

“132 games faster than anyone…witnessing greatness 🙌🏾,” Sabathia tweeted.

Sabathia's math checks out, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Congratulations to Aaron Judge, who blows away the record for quickest to 300 HRs,” Nightengale said. “He hit 300 in 955 games, previous record was 1,087 games by Ralph Kiner.”

Judge is now hitting .333 with 43 homers, 110 RBI, and a 1.174 OPS. The 32-year-old leads the league in all of those categories besides average, as Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt is hitting .349.

What record can Judge chase next?

Aaron Judge won't slow down for the Yankees

Judge now has a chance to break a couple of Mark McGwire's records, via ESPN Stats & Information.

“Aaron Judge needed the fewest games to reach 300 career HR in MLB history. Up next is Mark McGwire, who needed 1,412 games to reach 400 HR,” the outlet reported.

“Fewest Games to HR Milestone

MLB History

Games Player

100 325 Ryan Howard

200 658 Ryan Howard

300 955 Aaron Judge

400 1,412 Mark McGwire

500 1,639 Mark McGwire.”

Since Judge hits approximately 31.4 homers every 100 games, it should take him a little over 300 more contests to get to 400 career dingers. That would clear McGwire's record, as he has 457 games left to get the job done.

Additionally, if Judge continues at this pace, he'll reach 500 home runs in a little over 600 more games, which would also be fast enough to break McGwire's 500-homer record. The modern Yankee legend has 684 more contests to reach that goal as well.

While Judge may slow down as he ages, what's certain is that his contributions to the franchise won't be forgotten for generations.