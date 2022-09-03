The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.

Complicating matters is an apparent injury to Andrew Benintendi in their loss to the Rays. The former Kansas City Royals star exited his at-bat with what looked like a wrist injury. The x-rays revealed no structural damage. However, manager Aaron Boone delivered a worrying update on how Benintendi knew he injured his wrist. (via Bryan Hoch)

Andrew Benintendi felt “a pop” in his wrist and is experiencing numbness in his fingers, Aaron Boone said. MRI tomorrow. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 3, 2022

Any long-time sports fan knows that a pop of some sort when an injury happens is never a good sign. Andrew Benintendi was brought in to add some stability to a hitting core that lacks power without Aaron Judge. Unfortunately, Benintendi has regressed slightly from his days in Kansas City. Still, he was one of their best hitters in the last few weeks.

The Yankees faced their toughest loss yet, getting shut-out by their division rival Rays 9-0. There was hope that their wins against the Mets during the Subway Series would turn their fortunes around. Alas, that doesn’t seem to be the case. They have dropped games to both the Athletics and the Angels: two teams they should be comfortably beating.

Is it time to hit the panic button for the Yankees? One could argue they should’ve done that a few months ago. We’ll see if they can climb out of this rut and return to the dominant form they once had.