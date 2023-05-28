Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the team’s game against the San Diego Padres for precautionary reasons after injuring his neck in a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base on a pick-off attempt, the team announced on Twitter.

After Anthony Rizzo left the game, he was replaced by DJ LeMahieu at first base. DJ LeMahieu moved from third base to first, Isiah Kiner-Falefa moved from left field to third base, and Greg Allen entered the game in left field. The Yankees won a high-scoring 10-7 game to take the rubber match of the three-game set.

Rizzo has been a force in the Yankees lineup this season, and has been the second-best hitter on the team behind Aaron Judge. The Yankees hope that Rizzo is not out long with the neck injury as they head out west to begin a series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday.

If the Yankees are without Rizzo for a period of time, the team will have to rely on Aaron Judge’s level of play to continue, as well as the returns of Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton making a difference for the team.

Giancarlo Stanton was producing really well before he went on the injured list in April. Josh Donaldson has not been in good graces with Yankees fans since joining the team, but he has been hitting well during his rehab games in the minor leagues. He presumably would play third base, with DJ LeMahieu returning to a roaming roll and playing all over the diamond.

Hopefully for the Yankees, Rizzo can avoid the injured list.