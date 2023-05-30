Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was removed from the team’s game on Sunday versus the San Diego Padres for precautionary reasons after suffering a neck injury. On Monday, Rizzo received mixed updates on the injury prior to New York’s game against the Seattle Mariners, per Bryan Hoch.

“Anthony Rizzo is out of the Yankees lineup with a stiff neck, per Aaron Boone. Rizzo will receive treatment today and could be available off the bench. No further tests scheduled,” Hoch shared on Twitter.

Rizzo being out of the Yankees’ lineup obviously isn’t ideal. That said, this ailment seemingly could have been much worse. The fact that Rizzo could reportedly be available off the bench is a tremendous sign. Assuming no setback occurs, it appears Anthony Rizzo dodged a bullet. Nevertheless, the team will still closely monitor the situation.

The Yankees have dealt with no shortage of injury concerns in 2023, so Rizzo’s status will be pivotal moving forward. Somewhat quietly, Rizzo has enjoyed a strong 2023 season. The veteran first baseman is currently slashing .304/.376/.505 with an .880 OPS and 11 home runs.

The protection for Aaron Judge in the lineup was questionable after Giancarlo Stanton went down with an injury. Rizzo’s performance has helped to add another intimidating bat to give opponents something else to think about. It’s also taken pressure off Judge.

The Yankees will play the Mariners on Monday night at 9:40 PM EST in Seattle. New York will look to kickoff their series against the Mariners with a victory while hoping Rizzo can return soon.