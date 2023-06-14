Anthony Volpe got off to an okay start to his rookie year with the New York Yankees, but over the last month has struggled mightily, dropping his overall stats to one of the worst in MLB. On an off day on Monday, Volpe got together with former Double-A teammates, including Austin Wells. They got together, at some of Volpe's mother's chicken parmesan, watched some film, and Volpe decided to make a swing change as a result, according to Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Anthony Volpe noticed that he used to stand with a more closed off stance when watching old film with Austin Wells. Volpe then went 2-for-4 against the Mets on Tuesday after the swing change. Volpe spoke about making the change.

“It was so small, but (Wells and I) both kind of noticed it and started talking about it,” Volpe said, via Kuty and Kirschner. “I think we both took a lot away from it.”

Volpe said that going to the closed stance was not intentional, but over the course of a season hitters can fall into bad habits. Volpe spoke about recognizing that difference in his stance while he was struggling with the Yankees.

“It's obviously frustrating, but it's nice to know that what I was doing when I wasn't getting results wasn't natural with what I always do,” Volpe said, via Kuty and Kischner. “Kind of just getting back to where I've been and where I feel comfortable. Whatever happens from there, I'll take it.”

Volpe will need to string together productive games at the plate, but Tuesday's game against the Mets is a start.