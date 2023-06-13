New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner isn't ready to give up on rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe. Despite Volpe's poor results at the plate in the 2023 MLB season, Hal Steinbrenner told reporters at a press conference Tuesday that the Yankees haven't had any discussions about sending Volpe to Triple-A.

“I’ve had zero conversations about that,” Hal Steinbrenner said in regard to potentially demoting Volpe back to the minor leagues.” I think defensively he’s been pretty solid. Pitchers have adjusted to him now. He’s going to have some adjustments to make himself. I don’t think any of this is out of the ordinary. I told Anthony at the end of Spring Training, ‘You are the starting shortstop of the New York Yankees. This isn’t a three-week trial.’ So [he is] going to be that, through the ups and downs.”

During a press conference that lasted about 25 minutes, Steinbrenner noted that he told Volpe in March his job as the Yankees' starter would be safe for the foreseeable future. Volpe won the starting shortstop job at spring training, beating out the likes of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Oswald Peraza.

There have been some calls to send Volpe to the minors and give Peraza a shot in the middle infield. Volpe is hitting .186/.260/.345 in 67 games. In June, Peraza has just three hits in 25 at-bats to go along with nine strikeouts.

Volpe does have nine home runs and 14 stolen bases in 14 attempts. Volpe is only 22 years old. He entered spring training as one of the top-five prospects in MLB.

Peraza is doing his best to force the Yankees into making a difficult decision. Another highly touted shortstop, Peraza has a .980 OPS in 28 Triple-A games. He only hit .188 in 38 major-league at-bats this season.

The Yankees' lineup can ill-afford to have a player who is posting a sub-.400 OPS for any significant period of time. With Aaron Judge on the IL indefinitely, New York's lineup lacks serious pop.

If the Yankees continue to struggle and fall even further back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, the team might have to make some kind of move to improve their World Series chances. Steinbrenner has admitted he's frustrated about New York's failures to get back to the Fall Classic.