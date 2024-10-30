The New York Yankees' offense had struggled throughout the World Series. Entering Game 4, New York had scored only seven total runs in the series. The Yankees' lineup finally found its rhythm in Game 4, however, earning an 11-4 victory and avoiding a Fall Classic sweep. Anthony Volpe, the Yankees former top prospect who is in his second MLB season, gave the offense its momentum with a third inning grand slam.

“I think I pretty much blacked out as soon as I saw it go over the fence,” Volpe said after the game, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. “I think everyone had confidence in everyone in the lineup that someone was going to get the big hit. We've been having such good at-bats and putting such good swings on the ball, that we just felt like it was only a matter of time.”

Volpe's grand slam potentially changed the momentum of the entire series. It is only one win, though. The Los Angeles Dodgers still hold a comfortable 3-1 series lead. The Yankees still have work to do.

With that being said, the Yankees sent a message with the Game 4 victory. It was not a narrow win to keep the series alive. Rather, New York's offense came alive and the ball club cruised to a win as a result. The Yankees were finally able to figure out the Dodgers' pitching in the World Series.

When is Game 5 of the Dodgers-Yankees World Series?

The Yankees will host the Dodgers for a third consecutive game on Wednesday night. If New York is able to earn yet another victory, the series will shift back to Los Angeles for Game 6 and a potential Game 7.

Perhaps the Yankees will be able to build off their pivotal Game 4 win and make the series interesting. The Dodgers are still in a quality position but another win for the Yankees will place pressure on LA.

Game 5's first pitch is scheduled for 8:08 PM EST on Wednesday night.