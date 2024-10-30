Anthony Volpe has lifted New York Yankees fans off the ground and given them new life in a must-win Game 4 of the World Series. The 23-year-old shortstop broke through in the third inning, launching a grand slam off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson to give his team a 5-3 lead at the time, via Talkin' Yanks. Perhaps that is just the spark the American League pennant winners need.

The Dodgers fired the opening blow of the night (once again), courtesy of a historic Freddie Freeman home run in the first frame. There was a distinct possibility that their bullpen would eventually combust, but there is no “eventually” for the Yankees. They must be on the attack on Tuesday night. Enter Volpe.

An inning after making a befuddling base-running blunder (ultimately scored, anyway), the Gold Glover rose to the occasion. Hudson quickly fell apart and loaded the bases, setting the stage for Volpe. The New Jersey native shined brightly on the big stage in this moment, something he has probably been dreaming of since he was little. Yankees fans were rejuvenated after seeing the ball clear the fence.

“Anthony Volpe!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I just terrified my dog on that reaction!” one individual posted on X. “Anthony Volpe grand slam for all of the New Jersey kids who thought they would be the next Yankee shortstop,” another said. “LETS GO!!”

A clutch swing in an elimination game means a great deal for any player, but it carries even more significance for someone who has been emotionally connected to the franchise since his childhood. “No matter what happens, life long Yankee fan Anthony Volpe hit a World Series grand slam that’s pretty cool,” a fan said. These are the type of thrilling, transcendent displays that convince casual viewers to watch the World Series in the first place.

The Dodgers are trying to craft their own storybook ending, however. They currently trail the Yankees 6-4 in the sixth inning but can recapture momentum with one big swing, just like their opponent did.