The New York Yankees appear to have the kind of lineup that should put them back in the playoff race in the 2024 season. Perhaps they have enough to challenge the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East title this year. While there's a lot of preparation for the upcoming season going on in spring training, there is also time for some fun. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield stopped by the Yankees spring training home in Tampa and took batting practice with the American League team.
Mayfield showed off his skill with the bat and his athleticism by driving the ball deep into right field and reportedly over the fence. The Tampa Bay quarterback showed off a dangerous looking left-handed swing, and he was driving the ball for distance. He was not hitting line drives to the opposite field — he simply wanted to hit home runs.
NFL reporter Dov Kleiman commented that Mayfield was hitting dingers. Several observers were impressed with what they saw from Mayfield in the batter's box.
Mayfield is coming off an excellent season with the Bucs. He is scheduled to become a free agent at the start of the NFL League Year March 13. He will be able to talk with interested teams other than the Bucs two days prior to that.
Baker Mayfield led the Bucs to the NFC South title and a 9-8 record last year. He completed 364 of 566 passes for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It is expected that he will sign an extension with Tampa Bay. However, if he has not signed one by next week, several teams could make a serious effort to sign him.