In what has been a long and boring MLB offseason, Blake Snell is perhaps one of the catalysts for that. The free agent was one of the hottest names to hit the market once the 2023 season ended, which should have made for an exciting offseason. Yet, here we are, just weeks away from the regular season, in the middle of Spring Training, and Snell still hasn't signed with a team.
Last year's NL Cy Young award winner should have no problem finding a new home. It's just that this is one of the many unnerving, eye-rolling things about the MLB that needs to be amended sooner rather than later.
But is there some underlying issue that we don't know as to why the former San Diego Padre hasn't been signed as of yet? Is it last year's 99 walks that are a concern? Maybe it's his hits per nine innings from last season (5.8). Or maybe this is just good old-fashioned negotiating, where Snell is seeking the most lucrative deal possible.
Either way, Snell, hopefully soon, will find his next landing spot, so we can all move forward and get into full swing for the 2024 MLB season and past all the rumors. Here are Snell's best options.
New York Yankees
This offseason felt the most like the Yankees in a long time, going out of their way to get Juan Soto, so why not go one step further and snag Snell while they are at it? Can you imagine the one-two punch of Gerrit Cole and Blake Snell? Especially in October. Those in the Bronx have to be salivating at that thought. The one drawback here could be that Snell is looking for something long term, which then puts the Yankees in a corner of attempting to hold onto Soto while having to pay lengthy deals to both Judge and Snell. But doesn't this feel like a must-win year for the Yankees?
Los Angeles Angels
It's time to give those in Anaheim something to cheer about, with hopes of forgetting about that mega-star that used to be on their team and will be playing for the NL team just up the road from them. Snell would be the solidified ace of the roster and would give the Angels a much-needed boost in what should be a highly contested AL West. The concern for Blake Snell here is how much does he trust the Angels management? This team has gone nowhere in years, and yet they had two of the best players in baseball. Putting on the Angels uniform could come down to what Snell values most between money and winning.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies have made two deep postseason runs over the last two years but yet have no World Series title to show for it. What's the next step for the Phillies? Well, maybe it's Snell, adding him to a rotation that already has Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox received brutal news that their offseason acquisition of Lucas Giolito will likely miss the entire 2024 season due to a partial tear in his UCL. That can't leave Red Sox fans with a lot of optimism. Like with the Padres, Snell would also still be fairly familiar with the division, having played for the Tampa Bay Rays. If the Red Sox could somehow get better through Giolito's unfortunate injury, it'd be a major boost that the team has been sorely without.
San Francisco Giants
Could the Giants finally sign a top-tier free agent? They've missed out on so many of the big names over the years that have been available, even after offering major deals, that it's starting to become a bit concerning as to just what is so bad about San Francisco. Oh, wait, the city… yeah, that's it. Snell would obviously be very familiar with the division, so that's a plus. But is management even making real attempts at Snell?