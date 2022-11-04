Yankees GM Brian Cashman reveals Luis Severino plan for offseason

The New York Yankees have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. The elephant in the room is regarding the future of slugger Aaron Judge. It is likely going to cost a fortune to bring him back. But he isn’t the only important player the Yankees have to figure out.

On Friday, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman revealed New York’s plans for starting pitcher Luis Severino. According to MLB writer Bryan Hoch, the talented righty will be coming back next season.

“Brian Cashman said that the Yankees will pick up Luis Severino’s option for 2023,” Hoch posted on social media.

Severino is coming off yet another injury plagued season. But when he was healthy, he reminded everyone how good he can be. Severino finished the season 7-3 with a 3.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 112 strikeouts over 19 starts. During 2017 and 2018, the Yankees starter pitched to a combined 33-14 record with 450 strikeouts. But since the 2018 season, he has made a total of 26 starts over the last three years.

The Yankees pitching was a relative strength this past season. Gerrit Cole was a legit ace in the regular season, despite faltering yet again in the playoffs. Jameson Taillon and Nestor Cortes were both surprisingly very solid this year. But both also missed time with injuries.

New York made a big deal at the deadline to acquire Frankie Montas from the Athletics. Montas has shown to have elite stuff but also missed a ton of time with injuries for the Yankees.

New York will hope for more luck next season. But of course, the linch pin will be Judge.