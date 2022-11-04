Yankees’ Brian Cashman states the obvious on Aaron Judge’s free agency

Brian Cashman stated the obvious when discussing Aaron Judge in a recent press conference, per Jack Curry.

“We’d love to bring Judge back,” Cashman said.

Cashman added that Judge is in a “great position.”

The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge were involved in contract extension talks prior to the 2022 season. The Yankees reportedly made a generous offer, but Judge decided to bet on himself. Everything panned out for Judge, as he would go on to set a new American League single season home run record.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone got brutally honest on the prospect of Judge leaving in free agency.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time,” Boone said. “I hope it doesn’t come to that [Judge leaving in free agency]. It’s hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge.”

Aaron Judge is not only a great player, but he has emerged as one of the faces of baseball over the past few seasons. MLB has been attempting to better market the game and Judge has helped mightily in that regard. His humble demeanor combined with his mammoth power makes him an automatic fan favorite.

As Brian Cashman stated, the Yankees would obviously love to bring Judge back. However, there will be no shortage of other suitors for the superstar.

Aaron Judge is sitting in a good spot. He can afford to take his time, think deeply about all of his contract offers, and make the best decision for him and his family.