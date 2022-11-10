By R.P. Salao · 1 min read

The New York Yankees had a sorely disappointing exit to the 2022 season. The larger the disappointment, the greater the propensity for change.

The latest comments from Yankees GM Brian Cashman hint that the team is opening its ears and trade phone lines to the possibility of said change – particularly on the infield.

Via Jon Morosi:

“Brian Cashman said he has been “listening and engaging” on multiple trade possibilities during the GM Meetings, including inquiries from other clubs about the Yankees’ abundance of infielders.”

With Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu both making some serious coin next season, it’s hard to imagine either of them warranting that many calls on the trade market. One name that likely sparked many of those calls was Gleyber Torres, who had a largely up and down season last year.

After tearing it up in his first couple of seasons with the Yankees, Torres hasn’t been able to meet the lofty heights that were expected of him given the promise he’d shown so early. But he’s also still just 25 years old and could potentially have his best baseball ahead of him.

The Yankees have a surplus of infield options, but letting go of Gleyber Torres could be a move that could come back to bite them should they pull the trigger on any prospective deal.