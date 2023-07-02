After signing a six-year, $162 million contract this offseason, Carlos Rodon has been unable to make his debut for the New York Yankees. But just when the Yankees need him most, it looks like Rodon is ready to make his return to the mound.

Rodon is in line to start July 7 against the Chicago Cubs, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. All reports came back clean from Rodon's latest rehab outing.

Rodon was able to throw 58 pitches in that most recent outing. Coming back from elbow and back injuries, the right-hander is poised to get back on the bump. Based on his results from last season, New York will greatly welcome his return.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Playing for the San Francisco Giants, Rodon held a 14-8 record over his 31 starts. He pitched to a 2.88 ERA and a 237/52 K/BB ratio. The strikeouts set a new career-high for Rodon as he was nominated to his second straight All-Star Game.

The Yankees rewarded him with a major contract to come to New York. With an already impressive pitching staff, Rodon will be the cherry on top. New York ranks fourth in the major leagues with a 3.69 ERA. Adding Rodon will help the Yankees continue a torrid pace to the playoffs.

Fans will certainly want to see Carlos Rodon shine after signing such a lucrative contract. It may take some time for him to truly return to his old self. But once he does, Rodon will have an opportunity to show the Yankees what he is made of. That opportunity is coming much sooner than later.