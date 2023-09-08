Carlos Rodon did not do the New York Yankees any favors Thursday night, as he got lit up on the mound by the Detroit Tigers. The Yankees ended up losing the game, 10-3, to see their five-game win streak come to an end, but not before Rodon gave up seven earned runs on eight hits in just 3.2 innings of work.

“My stuff was a little down, a little all over the place, and they barreled a lot of balls,” Rodon said after picking up his first loss this September, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I just got my a** whooped. That’s pretty much it.”

Much better than Rodon was Eduardo Rodriguez, who also struggled with location but managed to be steadier than the Yankees starter. Rodriguez went six innings long and allowed three earned runs on four hits with four walks issued.

The 2023 MLB season continues to be a disappointing experience for Rodon, who was signed by the Yankees to a six-year, $162 million in December. He was only able to make his Yankees debut early last July after recovering from a back injury and has only won two of his starts thus far. His start against the Marlins came on the heels of a solid performance in a 6-2 win against the Houston Astros on the road on Sep. 1, which was thought to be one that would spark Rodon into righting the ship. Instead, he's back to his losing ways, as he tries to look for an antidote to his problematic season again.