The New York Yankees announced that they have reinstated left-handed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon from the injured list ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals.

Carlos Rodon is expected to start the game against the Nationals on Tuesday, marking his return to the starting rotation.

Rodon struggled when he initially came back from the injured list. Having a good month or so to end 2023 with some positive momentum going into the 2024 season would be a positive for the Yankees. New York needs Rodon to reach his peak form from 2021 and 2022, because there is a lot of money invested in him. The Yankees are currently 9.5 games out of a playoff spot in the American League, and while they will attempt to win every game possible, it will be a tough task.

The Yankees made a number of other moves as well. Infielder Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira were officially recalled from Triple-A, which was reported on Monday. The moves are now official. Outfielder Greg Allen was designated for assignment while Billy McKinney was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left lower back spasm to make room for Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira.

The Yankees are starting to bring up younger players, which is something they did in 2016, when they brought up Aaron Judge, Tyler Austin and Gary Sanchez. As a result, the Yankees threatened for a playoff spot, and went to the ALCS the next season in 2017.

Maybe the return of Rodon and the promotion of the young players can give them a spark for the remainder of the season, and if they do not make the playoffs, it could lead to some optimism heading into 2024.