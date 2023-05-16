A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is back to his old ways of hitting bombs out of the park and former Yankees ace CC Sabathia knows it.

“Oh yea, he’s all the way back 👨‍⚖️👨‍⚖️,” Sabathia tweeted after Aaron Judge belted another home run Monday night on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The reigning American League Most Valuable Player started the scoring in the game with a 375-foot solo blast in the first inning to put the Yankees ahead early, 1-0. He would launch a much scarier home run in the eighth inning, one that went 462 feet deep.

Aaron Judge AGAIN 😳 He crushed this ball 462 ft. 💪 (via @Yankees)pic.twitter.com/P3iTY06uNk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 16, 2023

Aaron Judge had just returned from a stint on the injured list, but it appears that he’s not wasting much time to get back into his top form. Since returning from injury, Judge has two multi-homer games. He smacked two home runs in last Saturday’s win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Without a doubt, Aaron Judge is now on a groove, and that’s definitely bad news for the rest of the league — and for the next pitchers he would be facing.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Despite his recent absence, Aaron Judge has managed to get back the lead on the team in home runs. He has 10 this season after his second homer of the night versus the Blue Jays.

It is also worth noting that Aaron Judge now has 30 career home runs against the Blue Jays, just one behind Jorge Posada (31) for the most against Toronto in Yankees uniform.

Via Jeff Quagliata:

“Jorge Posada hit 31 homers against the Blue Jays in his career, most by any Yankee. He did it over 170 games (I didn’t count the 16 games he did not homer in after the 31st). Aaron Judge has 30 homers against the Blue Jays in 99 games against them.”