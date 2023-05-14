Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Aaron Judge crushed two home runs on Saturday, including a clutch blast to help the New York Yankees erase a 6-0 deficit against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees ultimately won the high-scoring affair 9-8. Judge commented on the excitement of the contest following New York’s victory, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“We’ve got a lot of grinders in this clubhouse,” Judge said. “This was one of the most fun games we’ve played all year. We’re facing the best. They’re bringing it every single night; we’re bringing it every single at-bat. There were a lot of gritty at-bats. It’s fun to be a part of.”

The Yankees surpassed the Boston Red Sox in the American League East with the win, now sitting in fourth place in their division. Every team in the AL East holds a record of .500 or better, making it a historically talented division. Aaron Judge and New York still believe they can catch the Rays in the division despite currently trailing Tampa Bay by seven games.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge, who’s missed some time due to injury in 2023, hasn’t performed up to his MVP-caliber standards. He is hitting .255/.349/.481 with an .830 OPS. Regardless, it’s likely only a matter of time before he catches fire once again. Based on his comments, Aaron Judge and the Yankees might be on the verge of a hot streak.

The Yankees can finish off a series win with another victory on Sunday. New York currently leads this four-game set with Tampa Bay 2-1. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM EST at Yankee Stadium.