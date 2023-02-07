The New York Yankees seem to believe in Josh Donaldson, regardless of his struggles with the club.

Josh Donaldson had a disappointing first season with the Yankees, hitting .222 with 15 home runs and a .682 OPS in 132 games. Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson told The Athletic that he has faith that Donaldson can still be productive at the plate.

“For a guy that’s had as long of a career as he’s had and has done things offensively that you know that he has,” Lawson said, “for him to still be motivated says a lot about him as a person. … I fully expect for him to have this bounce-back season.”

Yankees fans should probably give up on the idea that New York will replace Donaldson before Opening Day. General manager Brian Cashman has said on multiple occasions that Donaldson will return as the team’s starter in the hot corner.

Whether or not they truly believe in Donaldson, the Yankees have little choice but to keep him on the roster. The 37-year-old is close to being untradeable because of his $25 million salary for the 2023 season.

Donaldson started all nine of the Yankees’ 2022 playoff games. The veteran hit .172/.333/.207 in the postseason. Donaldson didn’t have a single playoff RBI. He struck out 16 times in 29 at-bats.

In the 2021 season, Donaldson hit .247 with 26 home runs in 132 games for the Minnesota Twins. Prior to being traded to the Yankees, Donaldson had an OPS north of at least .827 in four straight years.

Donaldson won the 2015 AL MVP award. He finished 11th in the voting for the 2019 NL MVP award with the Atlanta Braves.

The Yankees are Donaldson’s fifth different team since the 2018 season.