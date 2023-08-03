New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was placed on the restricted lest on Wednesday and has entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, and we now have more details regarding what led up to the new dropping on Wednesday.

The incident was not a domestic violence situation, according to Andy Martino of SNY. The incident happened on Tuesday evening. Domingo German reportedly grew belligerent while in the clubhouse at Yankee Stadium, though there is no word of an altercation with a teammate or others. It was determined that German was under the influence of alcohol and was not in control of his emotions.

General manager Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone and Gerrit Cole appeared visibly shaken when asked about German on Wednesday, according to Martino.

German was scratched from his Monday start due to an armpit injury, and was inserted into the game later on. The behavior on Tuesday was not connected to that, according to Martino. Brian Cashman insisted that it was not connected when speaking to the media on Wednesday as well.

In 2019, German was suspended 81 games for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. There was some concern when the initial news of German going on the restricted list came out that it had something to do with that, but reports indicate that is not the case.

German is not expected to return and pitch for the Yankees this season, Cashman said when he was addressing the media on Wednesday. German hopes to resolve his issues in inpatient treatment.